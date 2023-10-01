4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Vikings in Week 4
How did Bryce Young fare on his return in Week 4?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's clock management
This was arguably the most frustrating part of the entire afternoon, at least from my personal perspective. There are mitigating factors in play, but quarterback Bryce Young's clock management leaves a lot to be desired on occasions.
The former Alabama stud is slow coming out of the huddle more often than not, This could be down to the coaching staff not getting the play calls in quickly enough, but it wasn't a problem in Week 3 at the Seattle Seahawks when Andy Dalton was under center.
This means that although Frank Reich deserves blame, the onus is also on Young to receive information and get his message across quickly and effectively. After all, processing was one of the primary reasons why the Carolina Panthers took him from atop the draft over the likes of C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson.
Young also didn't handle a clock issue well towards the end of the first half. This cost Carolina a crucial play, but in-form kicker Eddy Pineiro more than made up for it by drilling a 56-yard field goal.
Whether it's rookie jitters from Young or a lack of communication from the staff, something needs to be done. The Panthers have two stiff challenges coming up before their bye week, so the last thing they need is sluggishness getting to the line of scrimmage hindering their chances of moving the chains.
It's sloppy more than anything else. Thankfully, it's also easily fixed.