4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Vikings in Week 4
How did Bryce Young fare on his return in Week 4?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's hesitancy
This has been evident regarding Bryce Young throughout his three NFL games so far. There is real hesitancy associated with his production, which is surprising and disappointing in equal measure considering he's renowned for going through progressions rapidly before making the right decision.
Young is holding onto the football for too long. He's panicking often when pressure comes right in his face and it looks as if there is no trust between the signal-caller and those protecting him on the offensive line.
Whether it was the fumble that resulted in a pick-six or taking a sack when he should have thrown the football away at a key moment, things just aren't going right for Young. Fortunately for the player, he has time on his side.
Much of that has to do with the weapons not getting open, the running game struggling, and the protection being subpar. But anyone saying the Heisman Trophy winner is without blame obviously examines his performance level with rose-tinted glasses.
Just make a decision quickly and have the conviction to pull the trigger. If Young can figure this out without jeopardizing ball security, the better the Carolina Panthers will be.