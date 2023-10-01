4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Vikings in Week 4
How did Bryce Young fare on his return in Week 4?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers are failing Bryce Young
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers are a mess offensively. Bryce Young will take accountability as all good leaders do, but it doesn't take a genius to figure out that he is being failed.
The play-calling is predictable and when Young checks out of a play - which is every other call by the looks of things - the defense knows exactly what's coming after. Frank Reich is a proud man, but he must seriously consider relinquishing responsibilities to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown - a younger, more progressive mind from the Sean McVay tree who'll find a way to make things work with the rookie signal-caller.
Carolina's wideout options just aren't good enough. That was a worry before the campaign and outside of Adam Thielen, a complete rethink is needed.
If that wasn't enough, the offensive line is terrible. Even studs like Ikem Ekwonu cannot be depended upon to provide the stability needed, which is a recipe for disaster with even the most seasoned veteran manning the plate.
Where the Panthers go from here is anyone's guess. Road trips to the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins await before the bye, so there's a very real possibility Reich will find himself at 0-6 without a first-round pick to call upon.
As for Young, he'll continue to work with the hand he's been dealt. It's not the best situation - especially with his rookie counterparts thriving elsewhere - but he's the least of Carolina's offensive problems looking at the grand scheme of things.