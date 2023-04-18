4 major observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 pre-draft presser
Carolina Panthers are thrilled to be at No. 1
While picking the correct quarterback from atop the 2023 NFL Draft is a problem, it's a nice one to have. Something that wouldn't be the case had those in power stayed at No. 9 overall and taken their chances.
Scott Fitterer was under considerable pressure this offseason - his first without Matt Rhule meddling in business that he clearly wasn't capable of managing effectively. Sitting around on the off chance a quarterback would fall into their laps wasn't an option, so being aggressive to control draft proceedings was the best possible outcome for all involved.
Fitterer brought this up during the presser, stating his delight he was not at No. 9 trying to figure things out. That doesn't take any pressure off Carolina's upcoming choice, but it gives them a much better chance of picking the right guy.
"I'd hate to be at nine right now trying to figure this out. So I know we made the right decision to go up there. The next step is going to be execution on draft day and giving these guys to resources they need beyond that to be successful. This is a big decision for the organization. We don't want to lock on to something early on just to decide that's our guy. We want to keep this process open all the way through.'"- Scott Fitterer via ESPN
The Panthers have been meticulous and struck with conviction when required throughout the offseason. There's been a notable shift without Rhule, but this will all be for nothing if their pick at No. 1 cannot meet some extremely lofty expectations.