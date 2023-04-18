4 major observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 pre-draft presser
Carolina Panthers infatuated with unnamed WR?
Speculation was rampant after Scott Fitterer's reaction to a question about which prospect has been most impressive outside of the quarterbacks. The general manager seemed particularly enamored with one wide receiver he almost named but didn't.
Fitterer stated that the wideout came for a visit last week and was hugely impressive both in terms of performance and the impression he left during conversations. This might end up seeing the prospect come to the Carolina Panthers if an opportunity presents itself.
Just who this particular prospect is was the subject of fierce debate after the presser. Carolina's welcomed Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jonathan Mingo, and Charlie Jones most recently - perhaps it's one of the aforementioned trio that left a considerable mark.
Only time will tell, obviously. However, Fitterer's reaction to this particular question was notable and something that could hold a lot of weight when push comes to shove over the all-important selection weekend.
Adding another dynamic weapon to the wide receiver room would help, especially after the Panthers traded D.J. Moore in pursuit of getting the No. 1 overall selection from the Chicago Bears. This should also help any new rookie quarterback with their transition - whether that's Bryce Young or someone else.
If this scenario comes to fruition, we might get an answer to Fitterer's pre-draft presser riddle.