4 major observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 rookie minicamp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers got a glimpse of Jonathan Mingo's potential
While there were a few eyebrows raised when the Carolina Panthers ignored key needs at cornerback and edge rusher to select wide receiver Jonathan Mingo at No. 39 overall, that does not detract from what a special talent he could become. Something we saw a glimpse of throughout the team's rookie minicamp this weekend.
Mingo made his intentions clear throughout. He was on the field early, brought energy to almost every play, and began developing chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young along the way.
This is the start of what the Panthers hope will be a fruitful long-term partnership between the two. If that wasn't enough, Mingo also received some valuable pointers from Steve Smith Sr. on the first day.
The Panthers legend was a big believer in Mingo throughout the evaluation process. Smith's opinion was also sought by team owner David Tepper before their second-round pick became official.
Mingo's next task will be to impose himself when the likes of Terrace Marshall Jr., D.J. Chark, Adam Thielen, and tight end Hayden Hurst are all pushing for targets. This is a much more difficult proposition, but not impossible by any stretch.