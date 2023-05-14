4 major observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 rookie minicamp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers have a tone-setter in Bryce Young
We get it, Bryce Young is small. This came to the fore once again when a video surfaced of the player in front of an offensive line that seemed to dwarf the quarterback - but it's something the Carolina Panthers are fully aware of and react to accordingly.
Young is an outlier and being the No. 1 overall selection isn't going to shrink the bullseye on his back, one suspects. However, the signal-caller wasted no time in setting the tone throughout the team's rookie minicamp - something that didn't go unnoticed by fans or the media in attendance.
The former Alabama star was on the field extremely early, was fully prepared, knew specific scheme assignments, and led from the front. Simply put, this is exactly what the Panthers wanted to see from Young during his opening taste of NFL practices.
Head coach Frank Reich stated that Andy Dalton will start with the first-team reps throughout OTAs. Young will get his fair share, so it'll be interesting to see how this dynamic unfolds as the offseason progresses.
The poise and accuracy were on full display, which is a large portion of what attracted Carolina to Young in the first place. There's a long way to go, but it's so far, so good.