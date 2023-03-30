4 major observations Carolina Panthers can take from Anthony Richardson's pro day
Carolina Panthers saw arm strength from Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson isn't lacking arm strength. Something he put on full display in front of the Carolina Panthers and other leading NFL personnel at Florida's pro day.
While there is some work to do in terms of mechanics, the raw power allows Richardson to put plenty of velocity on his throws. He has no trouble getting the football downfield quickly and seemed to enjoy slinging the rock with the world watching.
Richardson even hit the dome ceiling with one of his throws in a similar manner to Bryce Young last week. Coincidence? Perhaps - but it's all about point scoring at this stage where every throw could make a difference.
Again, there isn't much Richardson could do to improve his stock, in all honesty. The tape is all that matters, but his gradual growth under center with the Gators last season leaves many reasons for encouragement.
Is that enough to be considered over two polished performers in Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud? Nobody knows for sure - and the Panthers won't be tipping their hand immediately and might even keep their intentions a secret right up until the big night.
Richardson's arm strength was eye-catching throughout his session. However, that is not the concern compared to other elements that need significant coaching.