4 major observations Carolina Panthers can take from Anthony Richardson's pro day
Carolina Panthers didn't see enough touch from Anthony Richardson
While Anthony Richardson's physical attributes are the main cause behind some increasing intrigue, there is a rawness to his game that must be strongly considered. The guy can chuck it a mile, but his touch on specific throws on short-to-intermediate routes is sometimes erratic.
This is something that came up throughout Richardson's pro day. The ability is there to make every NFL throw imaginable, it's becoming more consistent that remains the biggest stumbling block.
Again, this is coachable. But it might mean Richardson spends the first few weeks of 2023 on the sidelines before developing key areas of his game.
On the other hand, the only way Richardson's going to get better is with reps. Be that in camp, the preseason, or in a competitive environment.
While there would be a temptation to throw Richardson in at the deep end, it might do more harm than good if the prospect isn't ready. However, the flip side is that he could end up picking things up much quicker than anticipated based on his current career trajectory.
There didn't seem to be much progress on the quarterback's throwing touch based on this session and his NFL Scouting Combine performance. Whatever team drafts Richardson - whether that's the Carolina Panthers or someone else - must be ready to get down to work immediately.