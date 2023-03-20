4 major observations from Carolina Panthers post-draft trade pressers
Carolina Panthers looking for vertical WR
After securing one of the NFL's most polished route runners in Adam Thielen, it doesn't appear as if the Carolina Panthers are done strengthening their wide receiver room. Something that the team desperately needs after including D.J. Moore in the package that got them up to No. 1 overall.
Scott Fitterer stated his appreciation for Moore and was sad to see him leave. But the draft compensation alone was too steep for this trade and including the wideout was the only way to get it over the line.
Thielen will help enormously after a highly productive career with the Minnesota Vikings. Fitterer added that the Panthers are also looking for a deep vertical threat to further assist their new rookie signal-caller in 2023.
The team remains interested in D.J. Chark but is "letting it all play out" according to Fitterer. Acquiring one via the 2023 NFL Draft was another option discussed, with the final cuts in August also representing an opportunity to bring someone into the fold.
Carolina has multiple possibilities. But the sooner it happens, the more chance any quarterback has of developing chemistry throughout the preparation period.
The wheels are in motion and Fitterer will explore every possible opportunity. Carolina also has the cap space to pull it off after the Shaq Thompson contract details were revealed.