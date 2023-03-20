4 major observations from Carolina Panthers post-draft trade pressers
Carolina Panthers have QB conviction atop the draft
As Frank Reich said, the Carolina Panthers aren't in the mood for playing games. They're not in a position to fool anyone with the No. 1 overall selection, especially considering what they gave to the Chicago Bears for this privilege.
Both Scott Fitterer and Reich added that there was a conviction within the building about which quarterback they'll end up taking. Evaluations are still ongoing and there could be some slight alterations in terms of the pecking order, but they now have a clear plan in place to finally solve their long-term aspirations at football's most important position.
Getting a playmaker is the primary objective. And when asked about whether Bryce Young's height and weight would be a factor, it appears as if the prospect is right in play based on the answers given by those in power.
A move for Lamar Jackson was also discussed according to Fitterer. But the general manager highlighted the financial cost and the desire to build around a rookie contract as the reason behind going down the draft route.
While giving too much away wasn't on the agenda, Reich revealed that Carolina plans to bring in all four quarterback prospects considered for top-30 visits. This will give them a clearer perspective about which player best suits the system and the culture the Panthers are building - but confidence is definitely high that they've done the right thing.