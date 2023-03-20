4 major observations from Carolina Panthers post-draft trade pressers
Carolina Panthers adopting a winning culture
The Carolina Panthers are looking to completely shift the culture within the organization this offseason. From an atmospheric standpoint, it's a stark contrast to the inept management of team affairs under Matt Rhule, who took a lot of risks with very little substance attached and paid a heavy price.
That's not the case with Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich running things. These are true football men who weigh up every factor into each equation before coming to a decisive conclusion.
Carolina hasn't done much winning over the last few years. This is something the head coach is fully aware of and the signings made in free agency should go a long way to improving their fortunate.
Reich brought up the likes of Hayden Hurst, Miles Sanders, and Adam Thielen during his presser. More specifically, their experience with winning organizations and how this could serve the Panthers well in 2023 and beyond.
It's strange to come away from these pressers with positivity after the Rhule era. This all changes if the quarterback choice doesn't work out and the free-agent signings don't meet expectations, but the Panthers have the right coaches in place to ensure there are no excuses for poor performance.
The pendulum is shifting in a manner that is bringing real hope across the fanbase. If the same trend continues throughout the preparation period, a strong bid for the NFC South championship won't be too far behind.