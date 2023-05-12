4 major observations from the Carolina Panthers schedule release in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers bye week comes at the perfect time
After years of having to wait until late in the campaign for a much-needed period of rest, this year's bye week comes at a perfect time for the Carolina Panthers.
Week 7 can be seen as a little early. But it's worth remembering that this is a new coaching staff that is giving their players an untold amount of new information before and probably during the 2023 campaign.
Therefore, Week 7 is the perfect spot. It gives the likes of Frank Reich, Ejiro Evero, and Thomas Brown a solid collection of game films to look at and perhaps alter certain schematic elements that need refinement before embarking on their remaining encounters.
Evero, in particular, has a ton of work ahead. His switch to a 3-4 base defense with multiple alignments depending on the situation might take a significant period of adjustment from even the more established figures, so the early-ish bye week can hopefully eradicate any complications that might emerge right out of the gate.
Of course, ten consecutive games after that are going to be grueling. But for most who've only experience Week 13 byes since joining the Panthers, it comes as sweet relief.
This is a positive. But the time spent working on improvements in Week 7 ahead of their next outing versus the Houston Texans will be of critical importance.