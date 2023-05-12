4 major observations from the Carolina Panthers schedule release in 2023
By Dean Jones
Opportunity knocks for the Carolina Panthers
Looking at how the Carolina Panthers games in 2023 line up, there is a huge opportunity for genuine progress. They need a bit of good fortune on the injury front, but playoff football is a definite possibility if everyone gets up to speed quickly throughout the upcoming preparation period.
The Panthers can establish NFC South superiority over the opening fortnight. There are some winnable games after their bye week and despite three-straight road games late on, the chance of finishing strongly cannot be completely dismissed.
Hitting the ground running is the most important element of this equation. There's just no telling how high confidence will be if the Panthers come out of their first five games at 4-1 or even 3-2 considering the opposition, which can become a platform of sorts for further accomplishments as the campaign develops.
After years of underachievement, poor situational football, and almost no accountability across the board, the Panthers couldn't have picked a better time for wholesale changes. They have one of the easiest projected schedules based on last season, so it's vital Frank Reich's men take full advantage.
Bryce Young is the key, obviously. If the rookie signal-caller thrives from the outset and others also meet or perhaps even exceed their targets, a ten-win season is well within reach.