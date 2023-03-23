4 major observations the Panthers can take from Bryce Young's pro day
Carolina Panthers witnessed Bryce Young's rapid release
Bryce Young's height is something that rarely plays a factor in his game-day performance. While every hit he takes looks brutal, the aforementioned processing coupled with a rapid-fire release should ensure complications are kept to a minimum.
Alabama's pro day was another chance for Young to showcase his mechanics, which already look NFL-ready. Getting the football out of his hands quickly is the primary factor behind this, which allows the signal-caller to become a magician-like presence under center in the biggest moments.
The Carolina Panthers new offensive system under Frank Reich needs someone exactly like Young. While the typical quarterback normally desired by the head coach looks and plays like C.J. Stroud, this could be the wildcard they go with as their next franchise presence under center.
Matt Corral's release was a big reason why the Panthers traded up for the Ole Miss product at No. 94 overall last year. Most of those key decision-makers are no longer around, so it'll be interesting to see if anything alters now that general manager Scott Fitterer has control of personnel.
In truth, Young didn't demonstrate anything from a release standpoint that doesn't come across on film. He is technically sound, measured, and routinely puts his primary playmakers in the best positions to thrive.