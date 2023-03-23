4 major observations the Panthers can take from Bryce Young's pro day
Carolina Panthers probably got more out of dinner than the pro day
Pro days are a great spectacle and they are useful for testing purposes. They also give a broader insight into how potential prospects of interest handle the spotlight when all eyes are on them.
However, as general manager Scott Fitterer stated recently, the film is all that matters. What have prospects put out on tape consistently during their time in college and how that can translate to the next level?
Bryce Young doesn't have anything to prove in that regard. His production was often flawless at Alabama and an impressive pro day did nothing to dispel the notion he's going to be a massive success in the NFL.
That's why the dinner Young went on with the Panthers the night before could hold more weight than anything else. This gave influential figures within the organization a chance to delve deeper into the person rather than football matters, which will be discussed in depth on his top-30 visit before the draft.
Carolina did the same with C.J. Stroud and is likely to hold similar social occasions with Will Levis and Anthony Richardson later this week. The Panthers must get this decision right after sacrificing a significant amount to jump eight spots, so being thorough is going to help considerably once the time comes to make their official decision.