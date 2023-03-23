4 major observations the Panthers can take from Bryce Young's pro day
It should be a two horse race for Carolina Panthers at No. 1
The Carolina Panthers are doing their due diligence throughout the pre-draft process. But based on what those in power have seen over the last two days, it should be a two-horse race for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
There is the obvious allure of Anthony Richardson's upside. However, the Panthers didn't trade up to the top spot for a project - they did it so they could get a Day 1 starter that can hit the ground running in the best possible environment.
Bryce Young fits the mold. So does C.J. Stroud.
And in all honesty, no Panthers fan should moan if it's one or the other.
Obviously, every fan and analyst has their favorite. And that's fine - but overlooking the bigger picture would be foolish.
What is that exactly? That there are two right answers atop this draft and Carolina has assembled a coaching staff more than capable of helping their new rookie signal-caller succeed sooner than anticipated.
After so long lanuishing in quarterback purgatory, it's a strange feeling for the fanbase. Some are coping better than others, but everyone should look forward to a more prosperous future with either Young or Stround controlling proceedings under center.
An exciting new era dawns. One that could have Young spearheading Carolina's ambitious plans when it's all said and done.