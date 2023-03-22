4 major observations the Panthers can take from C.J. Stroud's pro day
Carolina Panthers saw poise from C.J. Stroud
It was a whos who of front office figures, coaches, and scouts from around the NFL. Ohio State churns out more than its fair share of talented prospects every year, but there was an extra level of excitement due to the presence of quarterback C.J. Stroud.
While this was a structured environment, the pressure was on Stroud with the NFL world watching. Considering the amount of Carolina Panthers personnel in attendance, every rep mattered in pursuit of becoming the No. 1 overall selection.
This didn't bother Stroud all that much. Nothing seems to phase the signal-caller despite his tender age, which is exactly the sort of demeanor normally associated with productive quarterbacks at the next level.
If there was one trait that sets Stroud and Bryce Young apart from the rest, it's poise. They don't just rise to the big occasion, it brings the best out of them and the higher the stakes, the better they seem to perform.
Stroud seemed to enjoy himself and looked comfortable with the spotlight glaring. Something that also comes across on tape - the kid just loves to play football.
This level of calmness to focus on the task at hand transitions over to Stroud's teammates. It was all smiles between the prospect and Carolina's brass after the workout, which only adds to the speculation he'll be their guy.