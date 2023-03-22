4 major observations the Panthers can take from C.J. Stroud's pro day
Carolina Panthers saw NFL-caliber throws from C.J. Stroud
In terms of pure passing, C.J. Stroud sits atop the 2023 NFL Draft class. Something that was on full display at Ohio State's pro day during a largely accurate display of quarterback distribution.
There were a couple of drops and Stroud missed one or two throws going to his left, but the signal-caller displayed exceptional velocity at all three levels of the field. He also made plenty of NFL-caliber throws that won't have gone unnoticed by those in attendance.
The deep ball power was there, his sideline throws caught the eye, and there was also a lot to like about his ability to distribute effectively on the run. Stroud couldn't have done much more and again, this showcase further adds to what the prospect put out on film during his outstanding college career with the Buckeyes.
While the inconsistency going to his left was a slight concern, it's nothing to get carried away about. Stroud takes on coaching well and his game day production indicates this won't be an issue, so it's all systems go for the prospect if he lands in the right fit.
Carolina certainly represents that after their relentless pursuit of an all-star coaching staff under Frank Reich this offseason. Whether Stroud will be the pick at No. 1 overall or not has yet to be determined.