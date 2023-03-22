4 major observations the Panthers can take from C.J. Stroud's pro day
Carolina Panthers seemed smitten with C.J. Stroud
The Carolina Panthers have been keen not to show their hand too early. But it wasn't hard to see how happy they were with the way C.J. Stroud applied and handled himself throughout his pro-day circus.
One could even suggest the Panthers personnel in attendance were smitten with Stroud. So it'll be interesting to see their respective reactions with the other three quarterback prospects in contention for the top pick later this week.
There is significant momentum building around Stroud, who has the build normally deployed by Frank Reich at the quarterback position and has the skill set to match. Passing on Bryce Young and his magician-like capabilities is a big call to make, so those in power must be convinced it's the right thing to do before coming to a formal conclusion.
Mutual interest is evident based on the body language after Stroud's throwing clinic ended. That's just a small part of their overall thought process, but an important one nonetheless.
Stroud didn't hurt his chances in the slightest during the pro day. He'll get another chance to wow Carolina's top men at the top-30 meeting they've scheduled before the draft, which could be the final piece to the puzzle in pursuit of winning them over.
Next up is Young on Thursday - Stroud's main challenger for the first name to be called.