4 major observations the Panthers can take from Will Levis' pro day
Carolina Panthers got another glimpse of Will Levis' arm strength
Another thing that makes Will Levis so appealing despite his lack of production last season centers on his arm strength. The quarterback has an absolute cannon for an arm, effortlessly getting the football downfield quickly and with the sort of velocity that makes every throw possible.
Again, that doesn't make an NFL quarterback. One could argue that processing, decision-making, and leading from the front are more important than how far any signal-caller can throw, but it's a solid foundation from which to build if nothing else.
Levis put his exceptional arm strength on full display at Kentucky's pro day. The release and raw power are nothing short of astonishing, which should ensure that the prospect ends up going in the top five given how desperate teams could become once the first two quarterbacks go off the board.
A big hoard of personnel from the Carolina Panthers looked suitably impressed by what they saw from Levis. There were some slight errors in terms of throwing touch, but his experience in an NFL-style offense should ensure a smooth transition to the next level wherever he lands.
Nobody is expecting Levis to start Week 1 - or at least they shouldn't. But the athletic attributes coupled with a bazooka for an arm leave many wondering how high his ceiling might be.