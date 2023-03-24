4 major observations the Panthers can take from Will Levis' pro day
Carolina Panthers shouldn't seriously consider Will Levis
Will Levis could be an outstanding pro one day. The upside is high, so if he lands in the right environment and is given time to improve his craft, then a productive NFL career won't be too far behind.
The Carolina Panthers are doing their due diligence as part of a thorough approach after securing the No. 1 overall selection. When push comes to shove, they shouldn't seriously consider the prospect of taking Levis atop the 2023 NFL Draft.
Carolina didn't make a surge into No. 1 for a project quarterback. That's what Levis represents until proven otherwise, so sacrificing draft capital and wide receiver D.J. Moore to not take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young sends the wrong message.
This would be a great environment for Levis thanks to Carolina's elite-level coaching staff. However, picking the one-time Kentucky star is likely to completely evaporate the newfound optimism within the fanbase.
The Panthers cannot overcomplicate this. Stroud and Young represent potential franchise quarterbacks with the production to match and traits that truly set them apart from the rest.
Levis will find a decent fit - perhaps with the Indianapolis Colts or Las Vegas Raiders. But it would be nothing short of bemusing if he ended up in Carolina based on recent events.