4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Bears in Week 10
Could Bryce Young bounce back on primetime?
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young needs change
It looked as if Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers might have been able to drag out one final drive to steal their second victory of the campaign. But a costly error on third down from the quarterback coupled with a terrible call to go for a 59-yard field goal condemned Frank Reich's men to their eighth defeat in nine games.
David Tepper was watching from the stands and the Panthers now have a mini-bye week. Speculation is rising about the potential for change, which is exactly what Young needs looking at how things have gone for the signal-caller up to now.
The whole situation is a complete embarrassment. Young is bearing the brunt as the quarterback and No. 1 overall pick, but this is officially at breaking point for coaches and front-office figures.
Young cannot control that. What he should be doing better is hitting targets in key moments - but even when he did, the pass was often dropped.
Where the Panthers go from here is anyone's guess. They are a team devoid of ideas or inspiration, leaving Young hanging out to dry along the way.
Whether certain staff members are sacrificed following their latest abomination remains to be seen. The Panthers are tied to Young for good or bad, so every decision they make from here on out should center on his improvement.
Aside from that, there isn't much else to say, unfortunately.