4 major offseason gambles that could pay off for the Panthers in 2023
Carolina Panthers DL makeover
It's all changed on the Carolina Panthers from a defensive standpoint in 2023. Ejiro Evero's high-profile arrival as coordinator will see an innovative 3-4 base scheme implemented next season, which brings significant intrigue considering the talented young stars already at the team's disposal.
One of the biggest alterations in terms of personnel comes on the defensive front. The Panthers have left no stone unturned trying to find the right fits to put alongside Derrick Brown, which is also likely to see stud pass-rusher Brian Burns switch to a 3-4 outside linebacker with the freedom to cause havoc.
Carolina brought in Shy Tuttle as their projected nose tackle. The player is familiar with the division having turned out for the New Orleans Saints and could thrive with additional responsibilities on his shoulders as a starting option.
Tuttle was swiftly followed by DeShawn Williams, who'll be the 3-4 defensive end to round off the trio. His experience working under Evero should help, with his production on a rotational basis for the Denver Broncos in 2022 leaving further reasons for encouragement.
These aren't the flashiest moves, which makes them risky. Further reinforcements could be sought from the college level, but the onus is on the aforementioned trio to provide the anchor needed for a fruitful campaign.