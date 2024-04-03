4 major positives from the Carolina Panthers 2024 offseason so far
It's been a busy few months...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers collaborative approach
While the talk of collaboration didn't amount to any sort of reasonable progress during the Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer eras, things seem different this time around. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have a previous working relationship from their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. Whether this played a significant role in his head coaching appointment is debatable, but it's allowed the transition to go seamlessly.
Canales and Morgan quickly formed a plan to take the Carolina Panthers into a profitable new direction. There is purpose and intent to almost every decision up to now. They are talking big, but unlike those who came before, they seem to be backing it up.
Nobody is getting too carried away. It was only a year ago that the Panthers' fanbase was convinced things were trending upward following the hiring of Frank Reich and his supposed all-star coaching staff. Several delusional predictions later, Carolina went through one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
The roles appear to be clearer this time around. Morgan is building the roster the way he sees fit with respected opinions from Canales and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The head coach is implementing a strategy designed to enhance development and ensure the Panthers are fundamentally sound.
It's simple, but it could also be highly effective. Everyone has to get on the same quickly when offseason workouts begin. However, it's difficult not to buy into Canales' way of thinking.