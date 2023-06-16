4 most important Carolina Panthers offseason arrivals in 2023
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Aside from new coaches from top to bottom, the biggest priority for the Carolina Panthers this offseason was finally solving their quarterback conundrum. Something that proved impossible for the previous regime thanks to poor talent evaluation and even worse coaching.
General manager Scott Fitterer is an aggressive guy. From the moment late-season drama saw the Chicago Bears secure the No. 1 pick, the Panthers probably saw this surprising turn of events as a substantial opportunity to change the franchise's course.
The price to move up was steep and also included star wide receiver, D.J. Moore. However, if Bryce Young becomes the true franchise presence under center Carolina hasn't had since Cam Newton, the compensation is inconsequential.
Young was the clear choice to hear his name called first after wowing those in power throughout the assessment process. This was the guy they moved up for initially and he only enhanced their conviction before the big night arrived.
Being the top pick is a responsibility Young is taking extremely seriously. His meticulous preparation, calm confidence, and killer mentality between the white lines have gone down well with teammates and left coaches in relative awe.
Expectations couldn't be much higher for Young. But it's nothing the former Alabama star hasn't experienced before and if he keeps the same mindset throughout the summer, there's just no telling what the Panthers could achieve under his guidance.