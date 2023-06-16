4 most important Carolina Panthers offseason arrivals in 2023
By Dean Jones
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DT
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers are moving to a 3-4 base defense under new coordinator Ejiro Evero. Although there was a moderate change in personnel to cope with such a landmark transition, a few new faces were brought in with the new scheme in mind.
Evero runs multiple interchangeable alignments depending on the situation on any given down. There is an emphasis on setting the edge and stopping the run, which should make things easier for their cornerback room with some questions to answer during the upcoming campaign.
Every 3-4 base needs a premier anchor. Someone capable of clogging up space for others to work and come up with big plays in their own right for good measure.
The Panthers believe they've found such an individual at a relatively decent price. Shy Tuttle's arrival from the New Orleans Saints in free agency could be a tremendous bit of business by the front office, with the veteran performing well on a rotational basis last season and looking more than ready for increased responsibilities.
Tuttle is the perfect size for a nose tackle with the athleticism to match. The former Tennessee standout has also made a smooth switch between NFC South teams, coming up with some big plays during early workouts to further raise optimism.
If Tuttle can provide the defensive foundation that allows his teammates to flourish, it's all the Panthers require. But the coaching staff might also get more than they bargained for when it's all said and done.