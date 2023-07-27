4 most overrated Carolina Panthers players on the 2023 roster
- The promising WR
- The popular kicker
- The new nose
- The third-year OL
By Dean Jones
Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers OL
This might be a bit harsh on Brady Christensen, who adjusted well to a position change last summer and went on to have a decent campaign overall. Something everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers hopes can be built upon with another preparation period of development under the expert tutelage of offensive line coach James Campen.
It hasn't been the easiest journey for Christensen so far. The Panthers thought enough of the one-time BYU star to draft him in the third round, but position mismanagement by the old coaching regime significantly hindered his early growth at a time when fresh energy on the protection was sorely needed.
Christensen earned the starting left guard position right out of the gate in 2022 and formed a decent partnership with Ikem Ekwonu. He gave up just two sacks throughout the campaign, but run blocking was an issue and there was also a lack of discipline associated with the player for good measure.
The 2021 third-rounder gave up no fewer than 11 penalties throughout the campaign. This simply isn't good enough and unless Christensen's hesitancy removes itself from the equation, it's hard to envisage a scenario where the Panthers don't contemplate changes at some stage.
That won't be immediate - especially considering Carolina is likely to be without Austin Corbett for the opening few games. Christensen's start was good, but it was no more than that. What comes next for the lineman will be more important.