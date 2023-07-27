4 most overrated Carolina Panthers players on the 2023 roster
- The promising WR
- The popular kicker
- The new nose
- The third-year OL
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
To say the upcoming season is an important one for Terrace Marshall Jr. would be understating things dramatically. The Carolina Panthers are expecting the wide receiver to take serious leaps forward after catching the eye over the second half of 2022, with a potential opening at the No. 1 wide receiver spot there for the taking after D.J. Moore's departure.
Marshall has all the physical tools needed to become a force and is working hard on reaching this particular objective. These are all positives, but there's just no telling for sure how Marshall will fare as a legitimate No. 1 option if that's what the Panthers are planning.
Let's start with his final campaign at LSU. With Justin Jefferson gone and Ja'Marr Chase missing the entire 2020 campaign, Marshall notched 48 receptions for 731 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Not a bad return at all from just seven games.
This wasn't enough to prevent Marshall's draft slide before the Panthers selected him at No. 59 overall. While the wideout was seriously mismanaged by Matt Rhule over the first two years, this wouldn't have been a problem had he imposed himself a little more.
Marshall is highly motivated to finally start enhancing his credentials. But expecting the receiver to immediately fill the void left by Moore is unfair considering he has just 45 receptions from 77 NFL targets so far.