4 mouth-watering clashes at Carolina Panthers training camp in 2023
Get your popcorn ready for these battles at Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. vs. Sauce Gardner
As previously stated, there won't be a spare ticket in town when the New York Jets visit Wofford College for joint practices. These are always a good selling point for any team, but anticipation is through the roof thanks to the Aaron Rodgers trade and Robert Saleh's men being selected for HBO's Hard Knocks - albeit extremely reluctantly.
This is going to be a solid measuring stick for the Carolina Panthers at an important stage of their preparations. The Jets are widely tipped by many to go on a deep postseason run with Rodgers leading the charge in 2023, so going against them on the practice field over two days is an invaluable experience.
If the Panthers had any sense, they would get Terrace Marshall Jr. plenty of work against Sauce Gardner throughout. The third-year wide receiver is tipped for a breakout campaign after finally showing signs of life without Matt Rhule, but clashing with arguably the league's best shutdown cornerback represents a crash course in what he can expect with more attention coming his way next season.
Gardner took the NFL by storm during one of the greatest rookie seasons for any rookie cornerback in NFL history. His size, length, supreme athleticism, and elite instincts make him the total package - something Marshall and other Panthers receivers must be ready for when the time comes.
The former LSU standout has the physical profile needed to make a real difference for the Panthers in 2023. If Marshall holds his own against Gardner, optimism will only increase.