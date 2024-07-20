4 mouth-watering clashes to watch at Carolina Panthers 2024 camp
Jadeveon Clowney vs. Taylor Moton
One of the biggest and most surprising acquisitions of the Carolina Panthers offseason came when veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney signed a two-year $20 million deal. This was a major coup and got the entire NFL to start looking at the organization a little differently.
Clowney played in all 17 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season and tied his career high in sacks with 9.5. The Panthers' defense had 27 total sacks the entire 2023 season, which was the lowest in the NFL. The former No. 1 overall selection out of South Carolina is looking to provide a constant pass-rushing threat for Ejiro Evero's defense in 2024.
Another noteworthy clash during Panthers training camp will be Clowney against stud right tackle Taylor Moton. Much like the situation with Robert Hunt and Derrick Brown, these are two veterans everyone else is looking to for tone-setting inspiration.
One interesting thing about this clash is that this probably won’t be an every-down battle. Clowney rushed from both sides of the defensive line in 2023. Matching him up versus Moton will happen and it'll be interesting to see how this battle unfolds in the coming weeks.
Moton has been a fantastic right tackle for the Panthers since being drafted in the second round in 2017. The team captain has been remarkably durable as he hasn’t missed an offensive snap in six straight seasons. There was also a lot to like about his production last season, which cannot be said for anyone else on the offensive line.
This clash will make for an exciting one. Two veteran players will put their best foot forward in an attempt to make each other better in the process. Their mindset should have a positive impact on others. That's exactly what head coach Dave Canales needs to get the franchise on a more promising trajectory.