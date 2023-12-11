4 moves the Carolina Panthers can make to help Bryce Young's development
It has been a torrid rookie season for the number 1 pick.
By Luke Gray
What moves could the Carolina Panthers make to help the development of their rookie quarterback Bryce Young?
We are not at full panic stations yet regarding quarterback Bryce Young. But even the most optimistic Carolina Panthers fans would be foolish to ignore what are some concerning traits emerging in the No. 1 pick.
Most notably his complete inability to hit deep passes. These are issues that have not been prevalent at any point in Young's star-studded career at Alabama but are starting to rear their ugly head in the NFL.
While it’s fair to say that there are certain elements of his game that Young must improve on, it’s also crucial to note the unmitigated disaster that is happening around the rookie quarterback. From the doomed tenure of former head coach Frank Reich to the stark regression of the offensive line, it is one of the worst situations to be in.
It has been a miserable season for the former Heisman Trophy winner. At this point, fans are just praying for the campaign to end with the Panthers sitting at 1-12 and facing the embarrassment of giving their No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears.
One can only hope that Young isn’t damaged beyond repair from a mixture of the hits taken and adversity faced. While things have been a mess around him, concerns surrounding the promising signal caller are valid.
With this in mind, here are four moves that could aid Young's development. Some are immediate - others must be considered when the 2024 offseason arrives.