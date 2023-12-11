4 moves the Carolina Panthers can make to help Bryce Young's development
It has been a torrid rookie season for the number 1 pick.
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers must fix the OL
After one season of positivity regarding the offensive line, we are back to the regularly scheduled programming. With four more sacks on Sunday, that means Bryce Young has been sacked 48 times this season.
Only Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders has been sacked more times with 58. For reference, fellow top-three draft pick C.J. Stroud has been sacked 35 times.
The injuries in the interior have led to a multitude of guard combinations. Nash Jensen and Justin McCray were the current tandem, which lasted one snap in Week 14 before another injury occurred.
Bradley Bozeman has regressed considerably following a stellar 2023. With Austin Corbett suffering back-to-back serious knee injuries, the right guard position may be a priority in the offseason.
At left guard, the Carolina Panthers should be okay. Brady Christensen is likely being missed more than many fans expected. Despite a torrid rookie season, there’s still hope Chandler Zavala can develop into at least a solid depth piece. Jensen has flashed enough to hope he could be a plug-and-play option at either guard spot.
After one season of solid play, the Panthers are back to having a left tackle problem. Taylor Moton continues to be the beacon of consistency at right tackle, but the other side seems to have a real issue.
The writing was on the wall in the preseason with some poor play from Ikem Ekwonu. Things haven’t improved throughout the current campaign.