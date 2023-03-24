4 moves that would cement Carolina Panthers perfect 2023 offseason
Carolina Panthers must draft their franchise QB
The most crucial move left for the Carolina Panthers to make is to draft a franchise quarterback. Thankfully for them, they have the No. 1 overall pick to do just that.
The hot debate in the Panthers' front office between C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young will go on until the selection is announced. Those arguments about who is better will continue around the NFL for a long-time. But both players have a ton of promise, and in all likelihood, both of them will find great success in their careers.
Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are also intriguing prospects - both of them have incredible arm talent and athleticism to boot. If Carolina was to trade down a couple of picks to re-coup assets, both of them are fine prospects to choose from.
No matter what the decision is, the Panthers have built a coaching staff and roster that will help any of the four aforementioned talents develop into a great NFL quarterback. That is a core part of this process that Carolina has already got right.
Finding the right guy might be a little trickier.