4 moves that would cement Carolina Panthers perfect 2023 offseason
Carolina Panthers must trade Matt Corral
The imminent selection of a quarterback from atop the 2023 NFL Draft leaves Matt Corral in limbo. Therefore, the Carolina Panthers should cash in on whatever they can get for the former third-round pick.
Unfortunately, Corral was unable to showcase his talent after a foot injury in preseason ended his rookie campaign before it even took off. While he does have potential, Carolina cannot pass up on the opportunity to get a truly elite quarterback prospect.
In addition to the expected selection of a quarterback, the Andy Dalton signing is another sign that Corral will not get a chance to play for the Panthers in 2023. And he deserves the opportunity to get on the field somewhere in the NFL, even if that might not be right away.
There are a handful of teams across the league that would take a chance on him as either a backup or a developmental guy for the future. While it is unfortunate that the Corral-Panthers partnership did not work out, a trade this offseason benefits the young signal-caller as well as the organization when one factors everything into the equation.