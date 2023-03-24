4 moves that would cement Carolina Panthers perfect 2023 offseason
Carolina Panthers must extend core players
The biggest key to sustained success in the NFL is retaining core players already on the roster. The Carolina Panthers need to do that with Jeremy Chinn, Brian Burns, and Frankie Luvu this offseason by extending their contracts.
Chinn will play more as a linebacker near the line of scrimmage in 2023 after Carolina signed Vonn Bell. This is a position where the one-time Southern Illinois standout has had success.
Because of his age and skillset, the 2020 draft selection is the most likely successor to Shaq Thompson as the leader in the middle of the Panthers' defense. Extending Chinn will secure the linebacker position for the long term in Carolina.
Giving Burns a new contract seems to be more of a matter of when and not if for the Panthers. The former Florida State Seminole has begun to thrive in Carolina and the team would be foolish to let a player of his caliber leave in free agency.
Luvu was one of the best players on the Panthers in 2022. From the moment he signed with Carolina, he was comfortable in the organization and impactful on defense.
Despite never reaching an elite level before last season, Luvu is just entering the prime of his career. He has a handful of great seasons ahead of him, so the Panthers need to make sure those are with them and not another team.
Replacing key contributors is easier said than done, and having stability on a team leads to success in the NFL. Carolina has to secure Luvu, Burns, and Chinn this offseason to remove the risk of losing them in 2024.