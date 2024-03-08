4 moves that would bring Carolina Panthers back to respectability in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers must find capable pass-catchers
After general manager Scott Fitterer boldly claimed the Carolina Panthers were ready to drop in a quarterback and take off, it turned out to be anything but. It was a grave error in pro personnel evaluation - especially at the skill positions around quarterback Bryce Young. When it was time for his job to be evaluated, everyone saw his departure coming.
Dan Morgan was complicit in the team's poor roster construction as Fitterer's right-hand man. This brings a level of skepticism to his promotion into the front-office leadership role, but he's keen to stamp his mark on the franchise and bring a level of collaborative competence to the football operation that wasn't evident previously.
Finding Young upgrades in the passing game must be prioritized. The likes of Terrace Marshall Jr., D.J. Chark, and Miles Sanders failed to meet expectations. All hope is not lost with Jonathan Mingo despite an underwhelming rookie campaign. Adam Thielen was the only consistent presence but might want a switch away to spend his final seasons on a contender.
Of course, free agency will have a few enticing options if the Panthers can find enough financial means. This is also projected to be one of the deepest wide receiver draft classes in recent memory. Carolina doesn't boast a first-round pick, but they cannot come away empty-handed.
If the skill position players are enhanced and the offensive line demonstrates improvements through scheme and acquisitions, Young will have no excuses. This brings us nicely to my final point…