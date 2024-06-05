4 new NFC South players the Carolina Panthers should worry about in 2024
Carolina Panthers should worry about Jordan Whitehead
Jordan Whitehead returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary after beginning his career with them. He had a two-year stint with the New York Jets and signed a two-year deal with the Bucs this offseason.
Whitehead isn't among the elites at safety. However, he's been quite productive across his NFL career, which began in 2018.
Across a 17-game season, Whitehead averaged two interceptions, eight passes defended, 63 total tackles, and five tackles for loss. He gets everywhere on defense and is a plus player on the backend. Now, the defensive back gets an opportunity to rekindle an old, highly productive relationship.
He reunites with perhaps the best safety in the NFL in Antoine Winfield Jr. Whitehead and Winfield combined for seven interceptions, 6.5 sacks, 21 passes defended, and 219 total tackles the last time they played together. One has to determine that this once-prolific tandem is going to be a problem for quarterback Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers in 2024.
The Panthers have gotten busy this offseason to remake the roster. The huge offensive line additions of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis figure to play massive roles in that unit taking a step forward. General manager Dan Morgan also addressed the wide receiver room, adding Diontae Johnson via trade and Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
As of now, the ball is squarely in Young's court. The personnel on offense in Carolina might not be elite, but it's perfectly good enough for the team to get an accurate reading on the second-year signal-caller out of Alabama.
The 2023 season was far from Young's fault. At the same time, the Heisman Trophy winner needs to show some legitimate progression in 2024. If not, Carolina's quarterback situation becomes even murkier.
Overcoming Whitehead and Winfield during Carolina's two games against the Buccaneers will go a long way to alleviating concerns.