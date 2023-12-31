4 New Year's Resolutions for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
The Carolina Panthers seriously need to enact a plethora of changes in the next calendar year.
Carolina Panthers must acquire QB-friendly pass-catchers
Another extremely obvious issue with the Carolina Panthers is their wide receiver and tight end rooms, which lack talent and explosiveness. They have the worst cast of offensive-skill players in the NFL. This is horrible for the development of Bryce Young.
Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen is 33 years old and is the team's best and most reliable player on offense. Folks, that is not good.
Sure, Thielen is talented, but at this point in his career, he shouldn't be a No. 1 option. He has been racking up receiving yards this year because Young has no one else to throw to, catching 95 passes for 964 yards and four touchdowns.
Right below him in yardage totals is D.J. Chark, who only has 461 receiving yards. He does lead the team with five receiving touchdowns. Carolina also has no one at the tight end spot who poses a significant threat in the passing game.
Depending on who you ask, this is the most urgent thing for the Panthers to get right in 2024. As of now, guys like Mike Evans, Michael Pittman Jr., and Tee Higgins are set to be free agents. Unfortunately, I think the latter two are going to return to their current teams in 2024.
The Panthers may have to look to the 2024 NFL Draft instead. They would be wise to add multiple players to the wideout room with gifted prospects from the college ranks. I think Thielen and Jonathan Mingo could be decent complimentary pieces in 2024 and beyond, but the team needs to find a true WR1 and a legitimate TE1 as well.
Young simply cannot keep throwing to these players and develop in the NFL. Both units seriously need more talent.