4 NFL Draft prospects the Carolina Panthers hope fall out of the first round
It's a waiting game for Dan Morgan...
By Dean Jones
Any highly-touted quarterback
This might seem strange considering the Carolina Panthers already have a quarterback they've invested heavily in - Bryce Young. However, if one of the highly-touted prospects falls out of the top 32 selections, there could be a hidden benefit attached.
Should someone like Box Nix, Spencer Rattler, or Michael Penix Jr. fall into the second round, the Panthers could hold an auction of sorts for the No. 33 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. This is a scenario that occurred last year when Will Levis - who was projected to be a top 10 pick by most analysts beforehand - fell out of the first round entirely.
The Tennessee Titans used the extra time to work out a trade for the No. 33 pick and the chance to draft Levis. He flashed moments of quality last season, although it remains to be seen whether he'll become a prolific presence under center.
The more picks general manager Dan Morgan can accumulate, the better Carolina's chances will be. Instigating a bidding war for the selection with quarterback-needy teams would be the best way to extract maximum value. But once the top-end signal-callers come off the board early, it might lead to one or two panicking to ensure they don't miss out entirely.
This is a genuine possibility. Morgan would be wise to watch developments closely and listen intently to any offer that comes along. He could just as easily stand pat if a prospect high on their board is available.
It'll probably be a quiet first day for the Panthers, but that doesn't mean fans shouldn't be watching to see which prospects Carolina will get first refusal on at the beginning of Day 2. If a quarterback surprisingly drops, this also represents a golden opportunity for Morgan to boost his draft capital and perhaps even get some assets next year for good measure.