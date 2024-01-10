4 nightmare scenarios for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
Can the Carolina Panthers make some sort of progress in 2024?
Atlanta Falcons acquire a franchise QB
If there is one team that is prepared to make a huge move for a quarterback in 2024, it's got to be the Atlanta Falcons, right?
They recently fired head coach Arthur Smith, who went 7-10 in each of his three seasons as the head man in Atlanta. This year, the Falcons made genuine strides on defense and truly might be a quarterback away from contending.
I think the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - two teams that went 9-8 this year - will try to run it back and build on their encouraging 2023 seasons. I do not envision either team making a huge move at the quarterback position. However, Atlanta does have an appealing market.
They are set to hire a new head coach. There is always the chance they hit a home run with that hire.
They also have enough cap space to sign or trade for a top passer. With their General Manager Terry Fontenot likely needing to make the playoffs in 2024, I think he will be very aggressive.
As weird as it might sound, I think the Falcons acquiring Russell Wilson would be a nightmare for the Carolina Panthers. The veteran is not in his prime anymore, but Atlanta's run-first personnel might be a perfect formula to galvanize his career once an expected release from the Denver Broncos is confirmed.
The Falcons could even try to sign Kirk Cousins. This would make life very hard for the Panthers. That would then be three viable, dangerous teams in the NFC South they'd have to deal with.