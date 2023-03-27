4 non-QB prospects drawing interest from the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Carolina Panthers could draft Julius Brents
- Cornerback | Kansas State Wildcats
- Combine Meeting
Perhaps one of the biggest surprises throughout the opening fortnight of free agency - especially considering how much salary-cap space the Carolina Panthers have maneuvered - is the team not bolstering their cornerback options with a proven veteran. Something that looked almost certain given their current options heading into 2023.
Donte Jackson's health is a major worry after tearing his Achilles. C.J. Henderson's inconsistent production doesn't seem to be getting better, and Keith Taylor Jr. also took a significant step back in 2022 after flourishing as a rookie.
Thankfully, the Panthers have Jaycee Horn. But the former South Carolina stud cannot do it alone, so it would be wise to address this need via the 2023 NFL Draft if nobody on the free-agent market caught their eye.
One player that's reportedly met with the Panthers is Julius Brents. The Kansas State product has the size and physicality normally associated with modern-day NFL cornerbacks and could be available sometime on Day 2 once Carolina lands its future signal-caller from atop the draft.
Brents boasts exceptional ball skills, can track receivers downfield with relative ease, and is a thumping tackler at 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds. If the prospect can improve his footwork, then he looks like a tremendous scheme fit within Ejiro Evero's creative defensive system.