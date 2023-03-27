4 non-QB prospects drawing interest from the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Carolina Panthers could draft Drew Sanders
- Linebacker | Arkansas Razorbacks
- Combine Meeting
General manager Scott Fitterer recently declared his intent to add more speed at linebacker during the 2023 NFL Draft. This is an area of the field that's been a constant source of frustration since Luke Kuechly's retirement, but moving to a 3-4 base scheme should suit the personnel available to new Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero next season.
The likes of Shaq Thompson, Frankie Luvu, Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn, and perhaps even second-year pros Amare Barno and Brandon Smith will be put in the best possible positions to thrive. If the Panthers can get themselves another prospect capable of hitting the ground running, it's all systems go.
Carolina recently met with one of the better linebackers entering the league this year at the NFL Scouting Combine. Drew Sanders came of age at Arkansas last season, emerging as a significant factor in all three phases en route to becoming one of the most dominant second-level defenders in college football.
Sanders is not scheme dependent - he can line up anywhere across the linebacking corps and be extremely effective. Something that's further reflected in his 103 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, five passes defended, and one interception last time around.
The prospect is a little inexperienced and needs to add muscle mass before coming to the pros. But the upside is evident and it's not hard to see why the Panthers are investigating further.