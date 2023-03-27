4 non-QB prospects drawing interest from the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Carolina Panthers could draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Wide Receiver | Ohio State Buckeyes
- Private Meeting
It wasn't just C.J. Stroud that the Carolina Panthers were keen to learn more about ahead of Ohio State's pro day. According to multiple reports, those in power also hosted wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at the same dinner before the showcase, which raised a few eyebrows and caused plenty of excitement among the fanbase for good measure.
Smith-Njigba is an interesting case, to put it mildly. He looked like a potential top-five selection after a phenomenal 2021 campaign, but a lack of participation last season resulted in just three games and five receptions.
Fortunately for Stroud, he had Marvin Harrison Jr. to call upon. How much this impacts Smith-Njigba's stock remains to be seen, but it would be a huge shock if the prospect made it out of the first round given his exceptional skill set.
While Smith-Njigba wouldn't be elite from a speed standpoint, he's a slick route-runner that's aggressive enough to go after the football at its highest point. The player's body poise is outstanding and this is matched by encouraging sharpness out of his routes that create separation almost at will.
This might seem like a non-starter for the Panthers. However, if they decide Stroud is their guy at No. 1 overall, then another daring trade back into the first round for a player he's already got impressive chemistry with cannot be dismissed entirely.