4 notable draft prospects being linked to the Panthers at No. 39 overall
Carolina Panthers could draft Siaki Ika
- Defensive Tackle | Baylor Bears
- No. 3 overall selection - The Draft Wire
The Carolina Panthers are switching to a 3-4 base defense under Ejiro Evero. This will include creativity and different alignments depending on the situation, which has been hugely successful for the potential head coach throughout a meteoric rise to prominence in recent years.
There are some problem areas that the Panthers must fill for Ejiro to hit the ground running. Even though cornerback and linebacker should take preference, bolstering the defensive line is another option despite signing Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams in free agency.
If the Panthers decide more is needed - which is entirely possible from a depth standpoint if nothing else - then this could be the route at No. 39 overall. Should Siaki Ika remain on the board at this stage, a discussion must be had.
While there is a level of skepticism due to Matt Rhule's association with Baylor players, he's no longer around thankfully. So if the improved football men within the building decide this is the play, they should be trusted.
Ika looks like a prototypical 3-4 nose tackle at the next level. He is a ferocious interior presence that's incredibly difficult to move off the block, which is matched by surprising explosiveness for a man his size that won't go unnoticed by scouts.
There are benefits to bringing Ika into the fold. But it would be surprising unless the Panthers add an edge rusher, wide receiver, or cornerback by other means.