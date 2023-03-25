4 notable draft prospects being linked to the Panthers at No. 39 overall
Carolina Panthers could draft Darnell Washington
- Tight End | Georgia Bulldogs
- No. 39 overall selection - (Chad Reuter, NFL.com)
Although the Carolina Panthers picked up a gifted pass-catching tight end in Hayden Hurst, that should not put them off from adding another from what looks to be the deepest draft class at the position in recent memory. Almost a dozen could make it into starting NFL roles over time, so ignoring this opportunity completely would be foolish.
Just how much of a priority this is after securing Hurst's services is the big question. But if Darnell Washington falls out of the first round and becomes available at No. 39 overall, a change of approach could be in the offing.
Washington played a secondary role to generational prospect Brock Bowers at Georgia, but there's every chance more is on the way. Especially if the physical specimen takes on NFL-caliber coaching effectively right out of the gate.
There have been flashes of what Washington might be capable of in the passing game. This would be a leap of faith of sorts, but the upside is obvious if the prospect reaches or even exceeds his goals.
The former Bulldog looks like the total package. Putting it all together is the next big challenge for Washington and if everything clicks into place sooner than anticipated, someone is going to have a real player on their hands.