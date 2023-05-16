4 notable reunions on the Carolina Panthers 2023 schedule
By Thomas Bray
Carolina Panthers vs. Vikings - Week 4
Next is the first of two notable wide receiver reunions. After the Minnesota Vikings released Adam Thielen to preserve $15 million in cap space, the Carolina Panthers signed the nine-year veteran to a three-year, $25 million deal with $10 million in 2023.
Thielen will now be tasked with helping Terrace Marshall Jr., Jonathan Mingo, Laviska Shenault Jr., and an overall young receiving room find consistency after helping Justin Jefferson adjust to the NFL game.
The 33-year-old's receiving production has subsided from a yards perspective. But the veteran wideout has 30 touchdowns over the past three seasons.
The Panthers' matchup against Minnesota in Week 4 will be convivial on both sides. After Thielen's release, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah released the following statement:
"Adam will forever be a part of the Minnesota Vikings family and history. Setting the standard with his play on the field, being a selfless teammate, and making a permanent impact in the community, Adam's influence is significant. We are grateful for everything he brought to the Vikings organization since arriving in 2013, and I'm thankful to have had the opportunity to work with him over the last year. He is the best representation of what the Minnesota Vikings should stand for. I wish nothing but the best for Adam, Caitlin and their entire family."- Kwesi Adofo-Mensah via Yahoo Sports
Thielen finished his stellar career in Minnesota as a top-five wideout in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in franchise history. But that won't stop him from wanting to gain revenge on his old employers next season.