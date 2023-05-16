4 notable reunions on the Carolina Panthers 2023 schedule
By Thomas Bray
Carolina Panthers vs. Colts - Week 9
Frank Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts after a loss to the New England Patriots last season. This was a third-straight reverse for the experienced figure en route to a 3-5-1 start.
Reich was 40-33-1 in his time with Indianapolis, including a 1–2 record in the playoffs. Jim Irsay replaced the 60-year-old with Jeff Saturday, which came with skepticism and ridicule in equal measure once the news became official.
Saturday, who left his job as an analyst at ESPN to take over the team, spent the duration of his playing career with Peyton Manning and the Colts. The prolific former center went 1-7 following Reich’s dismissal and wasn’t retained.
After Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement, Reich was largely scrutinized for acquiring different veteran quarterbacks each year. This was a mistake he wasn't going to make with the Carolina Panthers, who now have Bryce Young and a revamped coaching staff to help him win football games.
Reich is experienced enough to treat Carolina's game against the Colts at Bank of America Stadium in Week 9 like any other. Even if deep down, it's going to mean a whole lot more.