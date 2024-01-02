4 offseason moves that are making the Carolina Panthers look dumb
It's been one disaster after another.
By Dean Jones
What offseason moves have made or are making the Carolina Panthers look dumb following another campaign of abject failure in 2023?
It's almost over. A season that began with widespread hope for legitimate progress descended into chaos where the Carolina Panthers are concerned once again. Yet another dark stain on a franchise that's spiraled completely into oblivion since David Tepper assumed ownership.
The post-mortems are already being examined from the 2023 wreckage. Carolina has just two wins with one game remaining. They are giving up the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. They are looking for yet another head coach and might not be an attractive destination when one considers Tepper's recent actions.
There have been some positives, but the grand proclamations from general manager Scott Fitterer about the Panthers being ready to drop in a quarterback and take off turned out to be anything but. When it's all said and done, the front-office leader could pay with his job.
With that being said, here are four offseason decisions in 2023 that have made or are making the Panthers look dumb.
Carolina Panthers play-calling fiasco
One thing above all else that's held the Carolina Panthers back this season centers on their offensive inefficiency. Big plans were made before the campaign with Frank Reich's traditional values and Thomas Brown's perceived innovation coming together to form a concise playbook. Sadly, it completely blew up in their face.
Reich took the play-calling to begin the campaign, which was bland and uninspired. He then relinquished responsibilities to Brown. This lasted three games before the head coach pulled rank with pressure mounting on his future.
This didn't have the desired effect. Things have been nothing short of woeful aside from the odd decent display. It's a case of back to the drawing board under another coaching regime.
This brings us nicely to our next point…