4 pending Carolina Panthers free agents who probably won't be back in 2024
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players heading into the final year of their respective deals probably won't be back with the organization in 2024?
There is plenty of football ahead before the Carolina Panthers begin casting their attentions on the 2024 offseason. But for some in the building, that process is already well underway.
Whether it be scouts focusing on college prospects of interest or examining which players are potentially worthy of receiving longer commitments ahead of time, the Panthers are currently trying to navigate everything accordingly. One also cannot dismiss the possibility of further additions arriving given the problem positions and the abundance of salary-cap space available.
This will be a constant evaluation throughout Frank Reich's first season as head coach. The chances of making an NFC South title challenge right out of the gate in 2023 cannot be ruled out, but this is only the start of turning the Panthers into a legitimate contender in the coming years.
With that being said, here are four pending Panthers' free agents in 2024 that probably won't be back unless something drastic occurs next season.
Giovanni Ricci - Carolina Panthers FB
The fullback position is a dying breed across the NFL. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stated he wouldn't be taking one onto his 53-man roster next season, and he's unlikely to be alone in this particular approach.
Giovanni Ricci currently holds this spot for the Carolina Panthers. However, his status is far from assured with a new coaching staff and the possibility of Tommy Tremble also switching to this position as a fullback/tight-end hybrid.
Regardless of whether Ricci makes the team or not, this might be his last season in Carolina all things considered.